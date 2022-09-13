Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is still at large after a pursuit involving Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies Monday night.

The chase began after deputies attempted to stop a black Dodge truck with Texas paper plates at the Chevron on County Farm Road. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the paper plates returned to a different vehicle.

The pursuit ended on Landon Road in the area of Dauro Road, and the suspect, a black male with long dreads, ran south through a wooded area. A search was conducted through the evening, but the suspect has not yet been found.

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff. Deputies are still searching the area.

If you have any information that might help deputies catch the suspect, call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 228-896-3000.

