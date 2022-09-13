WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Silver Alert issued for Harrison County man

FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 90-year-old Billy Hollingsworth of Saucier in Harrison County.

He is described as a white man, 5′4″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt, a khaki hat and black shoes.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in Harrison County, walking with a cane in an unknown direction.

Family members say Hollingsworth suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hollingsworth, contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in...
He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in Harrison County, walking with a cane in an unknown direction.(Mississippi Department of Public Safety)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Principal Dina Holland talks to foreign exchange students in the school's library.
Nearly a dozen foreign exchange students now studying at St. Martin High
Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made...
Organization seeks to build $22M resort along Gulf Coast
Gov. Reeves requests assistance for businesses impacted by Jackson’s water crisis
Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the...
Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers, increase garbage rates