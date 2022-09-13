Silver Alert issued for Harrison County man

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 90-year-old Billy Hollingsworth of Saucier in Harrison County.

He is described as a white man, 5′4″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt, a khaki hat and black shoes.

He was last seen Monday, Sept. 12, around 4 p.m. in the 19000 block of N Clairmont Street in Harrison County, walking with a cane in an unknown direction.

Family members say Hollingsworth suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hollingsworth, contact Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-865-7060.

