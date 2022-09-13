WLOX Careers
New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues

A state-of-the-art facility for the next generation of law enforcement officers. It's the new Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A state-of-the-art facility for the next generation of law enforcement officers. It’s the new Harrison County Law Enforcement Training Academy. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023.

“It’s going to change everything for the Coast,” said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. “One of the things in law enforcement that people don’t consider is how much training we actually do. If you don’t train, you’re not up on new laws, you’re not up to date on new procedures we have to follow.”

The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets.

Adjacent to the building is also something of a gamechanger: a driving track.

“Driving is a big part of the academy,” Peterson said. “It teaches them everything they need to know when they get on the road as far as braking, as far as pursuits go. It’s just a different aspect of training that we’ve never seen here on the Coast. It’s set up as an 80 mph track. It’s a mile long.”

They also have a computer-generated shot house on site and a SWAT training area.

“The officers can walk into a scenario that’s computer-based, where it’s a house, a convenience store, a domestic, all types of situations,” he said. “The new cadets, I want them to have a first class, full-time experience when they get here.”

When training begins, the academy will be able to house at least 60 cadets.

