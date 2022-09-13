WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Gulfport City Council approves $64 million budget

While no additional employee raises on top of what was already built in are included in this budget, Mayor Billy Hewes says the council could still explore and
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s budget for the next year is now set; the city council approved a $64 million budget Monday night.

But there is still work to be done. While no additional employee raises on top of what was already built in are included in this budget, Mayor Billy Hewes says the council could still explore and add a pay increase for some employees.

“There are no specific pay raises for categories other than what are built in, which are called step increases for our fire and police,” Mayor Hewes said. “But we are looking at areas where we are trying to compete with the private sector as well as other sectors to make sure we stay competitive with good wages, but not over-extend ourselves.”

One of those areas the city is still considering more competitive pay for is for technology employees.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
Organizers form the Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a resort style site to be made...
Organization seeks to build $22M resort along Gulf Coast
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled

Latest News

One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according...
Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead
If approved, the issue will move to the city council, and if the city council passes the vote,...
Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals
FILE: Magnifying Glass graphic
Silver Alert for Harrison County man cancelled
The suspect’s identity and location is currently unknown, but he is not thought to be armed and...
Suspect still at large after night-long pursuit in Harrison Co.