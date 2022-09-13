Gulfport City Council approves $64 million budget

Gulfport, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s budget for the next year is now set; the city council approved a $64 million budget Monday night.

But there is still work to be done. While no additional employee raises on top of what was already built in are included in this budget, Mayor Billy Hewes says the council could still explore and add a pay increase for some employees.

“There are no specific pay raises for categories other than what are built in, which are called step increases for our fire and police,” Mayor Hewes said. “But we are looking at areas where we are trying to compete with the private sector as well as other sectors to make sure we stay competitive with good wages, but not over-extend ourselves.”

One of those areas the city is still considering more competitive pay for is for technology employees.

