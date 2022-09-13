Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. Delores Richardson, 50, of Poplarville was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the road and hit several trees. Richardson died from the crash, according to MHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.