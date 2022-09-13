Fatal Hwy 26 crash leaves one woman dead

WLOX Careers
One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One woman is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 26 in Stone County Monday afternoon, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

MHP responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. Delores Richardson, 50, of Poplarville was traveling west on Highway 26 in a 2015 Nissan Altima when the vehicle left the road and hit several trees. Richardson died from the crash, according to MHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

