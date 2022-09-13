Family of victim frustrated Jackson County sexual battery trial continues to be delayed

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Relatives are frustrated it’s taking so long for justice to be served for a member of their family who was allegedly violated by 53-year-old Todd Pisarich.

Pisarich was arrested in 2017. When a Jackson County Grand Jury handed down two indictments charging him with sexual battery and lustful touching of a child, the victims were ages 10 and 14 at the time.

They are now 16 and 19.

Pisarich has yet to stand trial and is now free on bond.

Family members of those victims said there have been nearly a dozen different trial dates set, only to be postponed, reopening a wound for that family each time.

“Very frustrating. I know they say right to a speedy trial, and I know things can get caught up, but five years is way too long,” said Tina Greenlee, a victim’s grandmother. “We need some closure for this.”

Family members said the reason for the trial delays range from COVID-19 to defense attorneys taking up international travel over trial.

Jackson County District Attorney Angel McIlrath had this to say on the case:

“The state has been and continues to be ready for trial in this case. These continuances lay with defense council. The family isn’t wrong in their frustration.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.