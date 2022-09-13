WLOX Careers
Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals

If approved, the issue will move to the city council, and if the city council passes the vote, the first phase of the project will begin just one block north of
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi could one day have its own short term rental district. The discussion is now picking up steam.

City leaders will hear from rental property owners and residents on Thursday.

A new way to vacation could soon come to one Biloxi neighborhood. Short-term rentals are on the up and up.

WLOX News reached out to two property owners. They currently have to get permission from the city for a rental location.

“We definitely need to have some new policies in place,” said James George. “Some ordinances and policies would make this matter simpler, especially to landowners and investors along those frontal beach properties.”

“If they just had an overlay, it’d be great,” said Matt McDonald. “Whoever is zoned properly for the short-term rental property owner wouldn’t have to go through all the hoops to get that approved. You also wouldn’t have to go to the city council and getting it turned down for no reason.”

On Thursday, the Biloxi Planning Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss this issue.

“Anyone who wants to speak in favor of the overlay district, the planning commission will discuss it and ask questions,” said Jerry Creel with Biloxi Community Development. “At the end of the meeting, they will vote on the requests that’s before them.”

Creel said if approved, it’ll move to the city council, and if the city council passes the vote, the first phase of the project will begin just one block north of Highway 90.

Some residents, like Ryan Sinks, are not in favor of the idea.

He’s concerned about a rise in crime rates and how that would affect property values in the community.

“It negates the neighborhood to police itself, which is what inherently keeps crime down to begin with. They’re so spread out. There’s nobody monitoring. There’s nobody on site,” Sinks said.

“It’s really a re-zoning. This could be short-term and we have no say so in what happens or who’s going to be in our neighborhood,” said resident Becky Green. “We don’t know who will be renting. This is a historic neighborhood. It’s not a hotel zone, and that’s what the city seems to be more concerned about than the residents.”

