Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral hosts Blue Mass to honor first responders

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders of the Coast joined the people of the Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi at Mass Sunday.

The church hosted the Blue Mass in remembrance of those who died during the 9/11 attacks as well as honoring first responders.

Pass Christian’s Deputy Chief of Police Chris Williams said one word comes to mind as he reflects on that fateful day.

“Chaos. They’ve absolutely went through chaos. I couldn’t imagine being there, however, I would have loved to have been there to help out. But it’s pure chaos,” Williams said.

The church had the first responders sectioned off and prayed over them as they continue to protect and serve.

Deacon Keith Gibson said it’s reassuring to know first responders are willing to risk their lives for the community just how the first responders did during the attacks.

“It brings me chills just to sit here and think about it. To see them going in when they know their lives were in danger also, and to risk that for their fellow Americans, to think back on that is quite emotional,” Gibson said.

Williams said even though first responders don’t know if they’ll make it back home after they leave in their uniform, it doesn’t stop them from doing the job.

“I really believe in my heart that you’re called to do this job, we all know this. We go out and do our best and we just hope to make it home,” Williams said.

You can watch the recorded Mass on the church’s Facebook page.

