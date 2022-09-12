WLOX Careers
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week special to Coast truckers

They transport more than 10 billion tons of cargo a year, making up nearly three quarters of...
They transport more than 10 billion tons of cargo a year, making up nearly three quarters of America's freight. We're talking about truck drivers, and that's why this week is National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -They transport more than 10 billion tons of cargo a year, making up nearly three quarters of America’s freight. We’re talking about truck drivers, and that’s why this week is National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week.

Knight Transportation’s also celebrating drivers like Shelton Malone. He’s been behind the wheel for 14 years, eight of those with Knight.

“We appreciate everything all our drivers do,” Malone said.

He said the toughest part’s been meandering through the pandemic and driving through those high fuel prices.

“It’s been tough, it’s been tough. The pandemic really slowed trucking down. We had a lot of drivers out. We some out that didn’t come back. With the economy doing what it’s doing and the fuel prices going up, it’s makes it hard,” Malone added.

However, he said he loves his job and is glad to see himself and the 3.6 million men and women in the big rigs get supported this week.

“I’m from Memphis, Tennessee, and I’ve been down here eight years, and I love this company,” he said.

