WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Orders piled in quickly as people lined up at each booth for a little bit of everything. All of...
Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival brings food and family fun
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant

Latest News

airport
Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions
"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.
Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law
Disney releases first teaser trailer for 'The Little Mermaid'
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin