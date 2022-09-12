WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot, police say

Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.
Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A man in Tennessee is accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot of the store, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a Walmart in Knoxville around 9 p.m. Saturday and found Donald Kirkland in possession of stolen items, the report stated.

Police said Kirkland ran from the officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Kirkland told the officers he had stolen three TVs, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the retail store and was selling the items in the parking lot, according to the report.

A Walmart manager corroborated his story, telling officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TVs into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Orders piled in quickly as people lined up at each booth for a little bit of everything. All of...
Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival brings food and family fun
New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant

Latest News

A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's car sales mandate.
California is phasing out gas-powered auto sales; other states may follow
President Joe Biden talked about the need to improve infrastructure Monday at Boston Logan...
Biden: No US airports are ranked in the top 25 best
A growing number of states appear on the verge of adopting California's electric car sales...
Other states may join California in phasing out gas car sales
The Amazon driver said he was finishing his route Saturday afternoon when he saw the flames...
Amazon delivery driver helps family escape burning home
Cody Breland from Wild Acres joins us again with another special animal, Joanna the Savannah...
Joanna the Savannah Monitor chomps tilapia breakfast on set