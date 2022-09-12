WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Humidity drops tonight. Warm and sunny Tuesday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front has passed through, and drier air will move in behind it. No rain is expected after the sunset. The humidity will slowly drop through the night, and it’s going to feel wonderful by Tuesday morning! Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest of the week. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the upper 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine.

The humidity will stay low on Thursday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. It will become a little more muggy by Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible, but rain chances will be low. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development. Neither are a threat to the Gulf.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one...
Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Few showers today, lower humidity tomorrow
Low humidity tomorrow
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Lower humidity heading our way
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Isolated showers this evening. Cold front coming soon.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast