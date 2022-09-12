Humidity drops tonight. Warm and sunny Tuesday.

A cold front has passed through, and drier air will move in behind it. No rain is expected after the sunset. The humidity will slowly drop through the night, and it’s going to feel wonderful by Tuesday morning! Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest of the week. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the upper 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine.

The humidity will stay low on Thursday, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. It will become a little more muggy by Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible, but rain chances will be low. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development. Neither are a threat to the Gulf.

