WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrelson Perp Walk
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs were built in 2011 for rental property. But since...
The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs being put up for sale
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Orders piled in quickly as people lined up at each booth for a little bit of everything. All of...
Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival brings food and family fun
New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant

Latest News

Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it ‘misguided’
FILE - Former Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his...
Exxon Valdez Capt. Joseph Hazelwood dies at 75
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
They transport more than 10 billion tons of cargo a year, making up nearly three quarters of...
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week special to Coast truckers