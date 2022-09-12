Harrison County Supervisors pass pay raise for workers, increase garbage rates

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Harrison County workers are getting a pay raise. Monday, the Board of Supervisors voted to give a 5% pay increase across the board.

Also going up 5%? Garbage pickup rates for residents in Harrison County, with the exception of Gulfport taxpayers. The board opened the floor for public discussion, but no one spoke. The measure received unanimous approval.

One ordinance the board did have an issue with was a proposed access loan program. John Grogran, First Vice President-Consumer Lending with Access Loan said it’s designed to provide credit for anyone in financial need.

“We want to help out to reach employees with this program without being liable or having any risks whatsoever,” Grogran explained to the board.

But some board members said they don’t want to play the role of debt collectors.

“So basically, if I understand, correct me if I’m wrong, we withhold that money from their salaries and send it to him so they can come to collect it?” District 3 Supervisor Marlin Ladner asked. “I don’t want to be in the collecting business. We’re eliminating their risk. We have to deduct that from their salaries.”

District 1 Supervisor Beverly Martin agreed, saying, “That’s the way I see it.”

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors will be in recess until September 26.

