Gulfport man faces three child pornography charges

Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is facing three felony charges after investigators say they found him uploading child pornography to his personal devices.

Austin Dakota Vick, 23, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Vick has been the subject of an investigation conducted by his office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. Based on that investigation, warrants were issued for Vick’s arrest, and he was brought in during a traffic stop in Gulfport.

Vick was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $45,000 bond.

