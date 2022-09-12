The Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs on sale for first time

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For Cindy Grefe, the Cottages at Oak Park in Ocean Springs measures up to expectations and checks all the boxes.

She and her husband are downsizing.

“This little community is just perfect for us being retired and stuff and a two-bedroom would work great for us,” she said. “We want no up-keep on the outside like that. We want something that’s easy and well maintained and this little area is just what we’ve been looking for.”

The Cottages at Oak Park are now up for sale for the first time.

The two-acre, 30-unit community off Government Street, which is within the golf cart district, was built in 2011 for rental. Now, the development company has decided to sell all the units to individuals who want a full-time residence or to invest in short-term or long-term rental space.

The company, Rain Residential, had been the property manager while the Cottages were for rent, but is now working with the developer to sell the units.

Since going on the market last week, seven contracts already have been signed.

“What we consider kind of the golf cart district, but south of 90, the average price on the market right now is $700,000,” said Roxy Condrey with Rain Residential. “So, having an affordable option in this area is really hard to come by and so this is a great opportunity to offer for people that are looking to get downtown and in this area at a price that’s a lot more reasonable.”

The community features one, two and three-bedroom floor plans which are priced between $149,000 to $380,000.

Grefe said this would be their primary residence.

“We have nobody on top of us like you do with most condos, nobody beside us banging on the wall,” she said. “It’s a stand-alone unit and we really like that idea.”

But is she sold?

“I’m going to call my Realtor right now and put in an offer,” she said with a smile. “Yes. We’re definitely going to get one.”

Once all the units are sold, a condominium association will be formed to help maintain the community through covenants.

If you want to know more, Rain Residential is planning to hold an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

