City of Biloxi hosts 41st annual Seafood Festival over weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the weekend, the city of Biloxi celebrated their annual Seafood Festival. The weekend was dedicated to showcasing the city’s seafood heritage.

“We did miss a year of having a festival, so we are so happy to be back; we’re pretty much at full capacity now as far as our vendors and crowds,” said Courtney Jacobs.

The festival presented an opportunity for a major boost in the city’s pocket.

“We’re benefiting local businesses as well as our teachers. We give out teacher grants to all our local teachers at the local schools,” said Jacobs. “We have a process for that when we give out teacher grants. We give grants out to our local businesses in Biloxi.”

All with the help of good food.

“This food is the best in the world. I don’t know what I would do without it,” said Jaxton Allen.

“It’s very nice so far. I already had some of the crab cakes and everything, and I’m going to have something else, but I’m enjoying it,” said one festival attendee.

“The customers are great. Of course the revenue is always great. And then we get to meet new people and try out new dishes, and it’s a fun time,” said Raven Allen.

The festival gave families a chance to show up and local small businesses a chance to show out.

“It helps small businesses thrive and grow, and it’s just a great community get-together so we can all fellowship together and great community building,” said Allen.

