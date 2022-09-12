WLOX Careers
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.(Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday.

They were born July 11. One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS said it took custody of the children, and the infants have been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held Oct. 20 at 10:30 am at the Anderson County Family Court.

According to DSS, these are the sixth and seventh infants surrendered in South Carolina so far this year.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

