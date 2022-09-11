WLOX Careers
Hundreds attend the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers to remember 9/11 heroes

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Biloxi 5K Run/Walk & Climb to honor 9/11 firefighters took place at Margaritaville.

Hundreds of people attended the event that started in Margaritaville. Participants ran halfway to the Ocean Springs bridge and back to the finish line that was in the Margaritaville parking lot. Director Justin Lopez said the event is starting to grow, with people coming from different states to show their support.

“We got first responders from all over the country. We got Wisconsin and Louisiana brings out a big group. It’s well represented now and it’s growing every year,” Lopez said.

Firefighters, police officers, and other law enforcement officers participated. A lot of them showed up in their work uniform.

The event also raised money for local first responders who died in the line of duty. In the past year, the foundation has paid the mortgages of several Mississippi law enforcement officers who passed away.

“While we are remembering 9/11, we are honoring Mississippi firefighters that died throughout the years and raising money for fallen first responders. Healing and helping at the same time,” Lopez said.

Zaira Carrillo and her 8-year-old son Zayn Rivera attended the event. Carrillo said she remembers being a little girl when 9/11 happened, so it’s important for her to pass down history to her son.

“It’s just good to make them aware of the kind of things that happen and let them know how our first responders are there for us and how important it is to support them,” Carillo said.

Proceeds from the Tunnel to Towers Run Biloxi benefit the foundation’s programs, including Building for America’s Bravest, which constructs specially adapted smart homes for our nation’s most catastrophically injured service members.

