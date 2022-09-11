WLOX Careers
Gulfport designer Nadine Gentles headed to London Fashion Week

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - London Fashion is just around the corner, and one Gulfport designer is packing her bags.

Nadine Gentles owns Dorcas Couture in Gulfport. She moved to the coast from Jamaica 21 years ago. Her business is named after her mother Dorcas, who first taught her how to sew. She says it’s always been her passion from an early age, and now, she’s invited to represent our area on a global scale as she heads to London Fashion Week.

Gentles will showcase 15 pieces in a show on Saturday. Her collection named “Bloom” has an elegant black and white theme with a subtle pop of blue and orange color.

“As I started creating my pieces one by one, it just kind of tells me, it just shows me that I have it in me to show my pieces out there,” she said. “And that’s something – I have something to say, and it’s said in every one of my garments; it tells a different story.”

Gentles believes sewing is an important skill for everyone to have. That’s why she offers sewing classes at her studio on Pass Road.

To learn more, you can visit her website at dorcascareercenter.com.

