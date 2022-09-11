Pascagoula delights music lovers with 31st Blues and Heritage Festival

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s 31st annual Blues and Heritage Festival kicked off on Saturday, and music lovers from all over the coast came out to have a good time.

“Getting in the grove with the music and mingling with friends I haven’t saw in a long time because of the COVID and everything and having a good time,” said Shelia Richardson.

The festival serves as a time for blues legends show up to perform and also showcase local and upcoming artists.

“They say it look like a good look out and I was trying to get my music off the ground,” said John Matthews. “They say Mississippi had the hotspot, so I’m here.”

“I love good musicm and it’s good for us to get together here on the coast in Pascagoula,” said Edward Landry.

The message here at this year’s festival is being local.

“We’ve always been here in the community of Jackson County, so it’s been kind of a family; it’s a smaller community, but like I said, we never missed a year, even during the pandemic,” said Charlotte Brown.

“There’s always something here and it’s good for us to support activities like this so it will be here for 32 years,” said Landry.

“We’re trying to do more things but I just want people to be encouraged to come to Moss Point, come to the River City, come to Pascagoula. We’re doing things down here,” said Rodney Smith. “You can find a good time at the festival even if it’s a birthday.“

“It’s something the community needs around here and it’s once a year. And it’s always around my birthday and I feel blessed just to be here today,” said Richardson.

