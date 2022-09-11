Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival brings food and family fun

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A chamber of commerce type day ushered in a Biloxi Chamber of Commerce event. There was sun, fun, and enough fried fish and seafood to keep Zataran’s in business for the next 30 years at the 41st annual Biloxi Seafood Festival.

Orders piled in quickly as people lined up at each booth for a little bit of everything. All of it was served with a wink and a smile.

“We got our Surf n’ Turf burgers, we’ve got our stuffed pineapple, we’ve got seafood nachos and seafood gumbo,” said one festival-goer.

It’s a chance to dance and celebrate the city of Biloxi’s seafood heritage with an event that goes all the way back to 1981.

“I’m having Desporte’s crab cakes. They’re the best darn crabcakes we’ve ever had. They’re full of crab meat. He says he makes them fresh every day. We’ve got coconut shrimp, fried green tomatoes.”

The Biloxi Seafood Festival runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Biloxi Town Green.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.