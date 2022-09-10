WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Overall water production continues to improve at O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Jackson city leaders say

(Steve Helber | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson announced on Saturday that the overall water production at Jackson’s main water treatment plant continues to improve.

In a press release, the city said that the O.B. Curtis Water Plant “remained at a steady pressure over 24 hours and is currently working at 88psi.”

According to the city, all tanks are maintaining good margins for overhead storage and have made gains overnight.

“Yesterday, the membrane plant production remained steady, and the conventional side increased significantly. The team continues to work to increase production capacity,” the press release said.

The city says the repaired raw water pump #4 arrived at the plant and was placed back on the pump platform this morning.

While the plant is making progress, the city says the distribution system is still not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice.

“Investigative sampling will continue to monitor water quality,” the press release said. “We will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This is contingent upon sustained pressure. We will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.”

If you are experiencing discolored water or no pressure, you can report it here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant
Fill-up with Billups made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday...
Biloxi City Council denies request for a medical cannabis dispensary at Fill-up with Billups location
Parkman is being charged with one count of Motor Vehicle Theft
Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle
Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner.
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?

Latest News

Few hit or miss showers and storms possible today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
This is the first year the Air Traffic Control has held a Tower Run.
Keesler Air Force Base honors first responders with tower run
Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis
Capital city leaders allocate remaining ARPA funds to water crisis
Keesler says each squadron will have its own way of remembering the 9/11 attacks on Sunday.
Keesler Air Force Reservists remember victims of September 11 attacks in a Ruck March