Keesler Air Force Base honors first responders with tower run

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Airmen at Keesler Air Force Base honor the legacy of first responders who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago.

81st Operations Support Flight at Keesler Air Force Base is starting its Friday morning with a run. The trek up the Air Traffic Control Tower is a tribute to the men and women who climbed the Twin Towers during the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.

“We’re opening up the stairwell so they way we could pay honor to the men and women who ascended the stairs of the World Trade Center and many who lost their lives during this event,” said Traffic Controller Louis Maynard.

Maynard said 343 responders walked up 110 flight, so he will do the same.

“I feel like the best way to honor them is to unite everyone as they did on that day,” said Maynard.

Captain Nick Juliano remembers the moments of September 11th.

“I was in fifth grade when it happened. And just understanding the sacrifice heroes made running in that tower, not knowing if they would come back down, without a moment of hesitation or reservation has always touched me. We should emulate that everyday,” said Juliano.

”Every year, we’re discussing with some of the guys remembering nine eleven. We’re talking about how can we take part in that and have our guys remember that. It’s such as important day,” said Chief Controller Carlos Santaigo.

The tower run allowed airmen to complete the last mission of America’s heroes.

“We opened up our stairwell and have people doing a thirty minute window to do as many flights of stairs as possible,” said Maynard.

This is the first year the Air Traffic control tower hosted a tower run.

