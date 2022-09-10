WLOX Careers
Hit or miss storms possible today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
It’s been a quiet start to the weekend, but there’s a chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms today. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. However, not everyone is going to see rain. It will be warm and a little muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The rain should diminish after the sunset tonight. We’ll cool down into the low 70s on the coast. A few of us north of I-10 could drop into the upper 60s. Sunday will be a little drier, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. We’ll top out near 90 by the afternoon.

Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible again on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front moving in by Tuesday will bring a nice drop in the humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday morning. Drier air moving in by Tuesday and Wednesday will keep rain chances very low. Despite us warming up into the upper 80s, the lower humidity will make it feel much more comfortable.

This weekend marks the peak of hurricane season, but there are no threats to the Gulf Coast at this time. Hurricane Earl is in the Northern Atlantic, and it will become a post-tropical system this weekend. Another wave will move off of Africa this week, and it may develop over the Eastern Atlantic.

