WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

Health officials said the average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Enterovirus D68 can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant
Fill-up with Billups made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday...
Biloxi City Council denies request for a medical cannabis dispensary at Fill-up with Billups location
Parkman is being charged with one count of Motor Vehicle Theft
Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle
Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner.
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
Gov. Tate Reeves says the state has given Jackson $200 million for water in recent years.
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?

Latest News

"Sword of the Spirit" follows a Navy Veteran and boxer who returns home to help his mother.
Gulfport Boxing Gym serves as scene to "Sword of the Spirit" filming
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
Britain's King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday's...
Charles proclaimed king as world mourns late queen
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.
‘You’re only as old as you feel’: 85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual river backflip