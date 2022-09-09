WATCH: Good Morning Mississippi celebrates Biloxi’s seafood history

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi hit the road Friday morning to shine a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage.

A big thank you to everyone who woke up early to join Chet, Jaimee, Wesley, and Bill live at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. The fun continues this weekend with the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place September 10-11 at the Biloxi Town Green. Learn more about the festival at https://www.facebook.com/biloxiseafoodfestival/

If you missed the live show, here’s a look at all the fun we had!

Bill Snyder takes us on board Biloxi's historic schooner the Glenn L. Swetman with Captain Ron Reiter.

Built in 1848, the Biloxi Lighthouse has weathered many storms, including Hurricanes Camille and Katrina, becoming a symbol of stability and resilience.

Biloxi was once known as the "Seafood Capital of the World." Things may have changed since then, but the culture of shrimping is still alive and well.

Lawanda Jones invites you to the 41st Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival this weekend at the Biloxi Town Green. They promise a family friendly good time!

Robert "Oyster Bob" Smith has been harvesting oysters off Deer island for a while, and shows us how to properly shuck a fresh oyster.

Chet and Jaimee are enjoying fresh Gulf shrimp and grits with the crew at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum.

Sean Desporte with Desporte's Seafood talks about his longtime family business and getting ready for this year's Biloxi Seafood Festival.

Chet visits with lifelong Biloxi resident Susan Hunt, and stops by the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum with Anna Harris.

The Maritime & Seafood Museum in Biloxi not only tells the history of the seafood industry, but also the many storms our coast has weathered over the decades.

Get into the Biloxi High School Indian spirit with members of the marching band, cheerleaders, and dance team!

