WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

WATCH: Good Morning Mississippi celebrates Biloxi’s seafood history

Friday morning's Good Morning Mississippi broadcast live from the Maritime and Seafood Industry...
Friday morning's Good Morning Mississippi broadcast live from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi was our kick off to the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place this weekend, September 10-11th.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi hit the road Friday morning to shine a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage.

A big thank you to everyone who woke up early to join Chet, Jaimee, Wesley, and Bill live at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi. The fun continues this weekend with the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place September 10-11 at the Biloxi Town Green. Learn more about the festival at https://www.facebook.com/biloxiseafoodfestival/

If you missed the live show, here’s a look at all the fun we had!

Bill Snyder takes us on board Biloxi's historic schooner the Glenn L. Swetman with Captain Ron Reiter.
Built in 1848, the Biloxi Lighthouse has weathered many storms, including Hurricanes Camille and Katrina, becoming a symbol of stability and resilience.
Biloxi was once known as the "Seafood Capital of the World." Things may have changed since then, but the culture of shrimping is still alive and well.
Lawanda Jones invites you to the 41st Annual Biloxi Seafood Festival this weekend at the Biloxi Town Green. They promise a family friendly good time!
Robert "Oyster Bob" Smith has been harvesting oysters off Deer island for a while, and shows us how to properly shuck a fresh oyster.
Chet and Jaimee are enjoying fresh Gulf shrimp and grits with the crew at the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum.
Sean Desporte with Desporte's Seafood talks about his longtime family business and getting ready for this year's Biloxi Seafood Festival.
Chet visits with lifelong Biloxi resident Susan Hunt, and stops by the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum with Anna Harris.
The Maritime & Seafood Museum in Biloxi not only tells the history of the seafood industry, but also the many storms our coast has weathered over the decades.
Get into the Biloxi High School Indian spirit with members of the marching band, cheerleaders, and dance team!

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were...
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish...
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.
Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish...
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.
The increasing number of projects are becoming more difficult to manage with financial and...
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house
Mary Mann, center, prays with the two people who have helped change her life: advocate...
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house