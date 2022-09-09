Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson

PASS CHRISITAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson understands the necessary balance between being a student and an athlete and has her priorities set coming into each season and school year.

“I’ve always been told I’m a student first before an athlete so I always put my grades before my athletics. It’s been kind of hard at times, my schedule can get difficult or time can get filled,” said Beeson. “We don’t start practice until five especially for volleyball so I’ll sit in the stands or in the locker room and study or do homework. Just finding the time so when I get home I still have time for myself.”

Between splitting time in the classroom Beeson splits time on the court and the diamond as a two sport athlete playing volleyball and softball.

With a 4.07 GPA in her senior year and a 30 on her ACT she has her eyes set on college and while she’s not sure exactly what she’ll major in just yet, she has a few ideas.

“I think physical therapy is interesting to me,” she said. “I can keep helping people and it can keep me around the exercise stuff as well.

Having played at Pass for the last four years Beeson is excited for her final seasons in a pirate uniform but says she has plenty of great memories to look back on with her teammates

“I feel like overall we all get along really well especially on the teams,” she said. “We’re all together all the time, we have our arguments here and there but we get along really well. I’m going to miss the people I’m surrounded by.”

