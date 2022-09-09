Pass Christian man arrested, charged with stealing vehicle

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jerry Cornelius Parkman of Pass Christian for stealing a vehicle.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Firetower Road in Pass Christian. After the victim gave them a description of the vehicle, deputies were able to spot it northbound of Firetower Road.

The vehicle was stopped on Shenandoah Road and the driver was identified as Parkman. He was then placed under arrest and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Parkman is being charged with one count of Motor Vehicle Theft and is currently being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

