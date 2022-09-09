WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were...
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
Sterling Dugas, 37
Vancleave man arrested, charged with wife’s murder
Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
Gorilla Firearms
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms

Latest News

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
Marin Beeson
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback