Keesler Air Force Reservists remembers victims of September 11 attacks in a Ruck March

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler’s 403rd Unit is a group of Air Force Reservists who are carrying their gear while doing a Ruck March for those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks.

“Our job within security forces is to defend the base, and so we’re going on this Ruck March around the installation, and it’s to honor those who lost their lives,” said Barbara Gilmore.

“The Ruck March allows us to showcase that symbolism and really take on the burden and show that we are carrying the burden for the things that we hold dear the freedom that we have and the equipment we utilize,” said Ryan Buffington.

While it’s a moment in time that many in the unit don’t remember, others will never forget the impact it had on their lives.

“It’s our history to be able to share with the younger generation of exactly what happened so we never forget,” said Gilmore.

“Actually, I think it set the foundation to help me to get where I am today, because I had that active duty experience, and as a reserve, it’s important to have that foundation knowing how to do the job day-in, day-out,” said Buffington. “I don’t want them to lose sight of what was the reason they joined the military to begin with, don’t lose sight of that but don’t be near sighted of only that. Find a reason to stay in and continue serving...look to those around you who have been lockstep with you to help keep you in line to keep you with them.”

