Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner.

During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider.

Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the sale, but proponents of a referendum didn’t collect enough signatures in time to get the matter on the November ballot.

That means the next step is for county supervisors to put out a request for bids. Raymond James, a third-party healthcare-focused advisory firm, will help facilitate the request for proposal (RFP) process.

“We’re excited about what this next chapter might look like for Singing River Health System and look forward to collaborating with Raymond James and the BOS to help determine the qualifications for a potential partner in the RFP process,” Singing River Health System CEO Tiffany Murdock said.

Singing River Health System is the second-largest employer in Jackson County with about 3,500 employees. It has locations in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport. Its Board of Trustees already approved a sale, saying the system is struggling financially, especially after losses due to the pandemic.

Singing River Health System has created a website with updates on the sale process. Learn more at SingingRiverForward.com

