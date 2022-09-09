WLOX Careers
Gulfport man buys Triplett Day building, plans high-end restaurant

New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to...
New owner Ryan Goldin is planning to remodel the Triplett Day building and lease it out to operate a high-end restaurant, hopefully by the time Cruisin' the Coast happens in 2023.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a sad day when Triplett Day pharmacy in downtown Gulfport closed in March 2020, but more than two years later, life is stirring in what is now an empty shell.

And the best part? It isn’t a corporate takeover.

Gulfport resident Ryan Goldin has a blank canvas for some big plans.

“I thinking more of a specialty, upscale restaurant,” he said. “Something like Mediterranean or Thai – something that wouldn’t be competing with the local restaurants in downtown as well as along the Coast.”

He purchased the old Triplett Day building and two smaller spaces to the east about a month ago, creating about 6,500 square feet of space.

Goldin said he has a few prospective tenants in mind and he hopes business will be up and running by Cruisin’ the Coast 2023.

“I feel like it’s a great story,” he said. “A local person buying a local building from a local family in hopes that other local people will invest in downtown Gulfport.”

He said this space is valuable because of location and recognition.

“Whether you’re from here, not from here – everybody knows the Triplett Day Building.”

That’s a big reason the historical look will remain part of the design.

“The exterior is pretty much going to stay the same,” he said. “The lighting inside here is going to stay the same.”

With the look, the memories of what was are never far away.

“I remember sitting right here, with a Coke, seeing the people come in.”

And sometimes, you have to look in the rear view mirror to know what’s in front of you.

“I’m a team player,” Goldin said. “I want what’s best for downtown Gulfport. And if it’s me purchasing this building and doing something that downtown Gulfport needs, that’s what I’m going to do in hopes of being able to do this in other sections of downtown Gulfport.”

He sees a steady growth for the area.

“I was born and raised here,” he said. “I’ve seen the highs and I’ve seen the lows. It’s just something that I’m excited about and I think that everything is moving in that upward direction especially with that Town Center coming in a couple of years.”

