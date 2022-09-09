WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

It looks like widespread downpours will likely develop across South MS by this afternoon. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
For this morning, we’ll see hit-or-miss showers with a chance for a thunderstorms. Expect heavier & more widespread downpours to develop in or near South Mississippi this afternoon. Flooding rain will be possible. Rain amounts of up to 2″ are expected to be common across South Mississippi by the end of today, with isolated higher amounts possible. A less rainy pattern is expected this weekend.

