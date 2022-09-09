WLOX Careers
Do you remember this? It’s WLOX’s 60th Anniversary, and we’re opening the news archive

WLOX began broadcasting in 1962 from our studios in the Buena Vista Hotel on the beach in Biloxi.
Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX Television is marking 60 years on the air in 2022, and we’re lucky enough to have viewers and many employees who have been here for a majority of that time.

So to celebrate, we opened up the WLOX News video archive and asked longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy to travel with us back in time. We found some familiar faces, forgotten places, and a whole lot of singing and dancing. (Really, why was there so much dancing in 1980s news promos?)

We hope you enjoy this flashback as much as we did. And thank you for being a part of the history of WLOX. We wouldn’t be here without our loyal viewers!

