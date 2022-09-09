Biloxi city council denies conditional-use request from Fill-up with Billups

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”We’re asking for a medical cannabis dispensary at this location and I hope you will grant us this approval,” said Donovan Scruggs, representative for Fill-up with Billups.

The business made a conditional-use request before the Biloxi City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting. It was denied with a 5-0 vote.

“Particularly because of MGM Park, which is just across the street,” said Biloxi City Councilman Paul Tisdale. “We get a lot of visitors here for ball games. Sometimes there are events and activities in the off-season. That was certainly my primary concern.”

But business representative Donovan Scruggs said the merchant should be considered as an asset to the nearby medical community.

“We actually are on the same site as another pharmacy so the use is very consistent with others in the area,” Scruggs added. “While I understand there is gaming and tourism in the area, this area is also very medical. Biloxi Regional is located just to the north of us.”

Because the business being proposed is in the downtown zone, it does require conditional use. That allows the council to look at a number of different factors.

“And one of those is compatibility with the surrounding area or businesses in that area,” Tisdale said.

Representatives from Beau Rivage also attended the meeting.

“We’re the city’s biggest taxpayer, the city’s biggest employer,” said Beau Rivage representative Anthony DelVescovo. “We believe in their purpose for medical purposes. We would just ask this council to make sure that they’re in places that don’t effect other businesses and some of the things we’re trying to achieve here in the city.”

Because alcohol is sold at the nearby ball park and casinos, WLOX anchor Josh Jackson asked Councilman Tisdale what makes Fill-Up with Billups different.

“Cannabis is not alcohol,” Tisdale said. “It’s just that simple.”

“It’s extremely heavily regulated,” Scruggs said.

“In my opinion, medical cannabis and beer is not an equivalent discussion,” Tisdale added.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.