MGM Park plans for upcoming offseason and 2023 baseball season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers baseball season is getting closer to its last inning.

Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said the park wants fans to enjoy the final games while giving back to the community.

“We want to finish out the season really strong this year. This week, we focused on community initiatives. We’re really invested in this community, and we want to help make this community a better place,” said Reed.

While players are wrapping up the season, officials have already looked into enhancing the experience for fans in the upcoming 2023 season. Workers are evaluating which promotions worked this year and what food items to add to concessions.

“We place a strong emphasis on customer service, and we want everyone to come and have a fun experience at the ballpark,” said Reed.

Since COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, Reed is happy to say the ballpark was able to book returning and new events during the offseason.

“It’s a perfect venue for baseball, but there’s a lot of other things that we can do with it, and so we’ve pushed the limits with that some on the past and we want to try to experience some of those things again,” said Reed.

Due to all the exciting events happening at the ballpark during the baseball season and offseason, bartenders like Jessica Germyn of Sandbar Daiquiri Bar & Grill said it helps businesses downtown.

“It gets people on foot traffic, it brings people down here. One place they may visit then they fall out of and come to another place. It’s kind of a tic-tac-toe along the way,” said Germyn.

“I think being involved at the park and seeing everything around here, I think that’s going to help the community and have the city of Biloxi grow,” said Reed.

Officials said to contact the Shuckers organization if you’re interested in hosting a private event at MGM Park.

