Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish Mississippi does, and they’ve been very busy lately.

“Our referrals are increasing daily. We’re granting a wish every three days,” said Rachael Keyes, Senior Development Director for Make-A-Wish Mississippi. “Our Gulf Coast and Jackson Metro area has the highest population of kids waiting for their wish to be granted. We have kids all over the state, but we have about 30 in the Gulf Coast area.”

Right now, you can get involved with that fundraising effort through Mississippi State QB Will Rogers and the Touchdowns for Wishes campaign.

“We have partnered with Simmons Erosion Control Inc, they’re based in the Jackson area. For every touchdown pass Will Rogers throws this season, they’ll donate $1,000 to Make-A-Wish. We also started an online campaign through that, where the general public can get involved and make pledges with each TD pass,” Keyes added.

Here on the Coast, there’s the annual Martini Shakedown fundraiser that just took place in July at Beau Rivage. Coming up on Oct. 25, the 15th Annual Ricky Peden Memorial Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament will be held at Fallen Oak.

“When you see a child’s wish granted, you know exactly where your dollar is going, and it’s going directly to the children in your community,” said Shellie Moses, Gulf Coast Development Director. “The smiles on their faces make all the difference in the world.”

To learn more about Make-A-Wish in Mississippi and how you can donate or volunteer, visit wish.org/ms

