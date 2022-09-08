Developer wants Biloxi to reconsider short-term rental ordinance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast man is making a powerful argument in support of short-term rentals in Biloxi.

He said a disaster to his home could have been avoided if he hadn’t been forced to change from his Airbnb to long-term rental.

His 1920 Spanish casita-style home on St. Paul Street has been severely trashed and damaged by tenants and strangers who frequently stayed there.

“The house had a pathway through it,” he said. “It was anything from Barbie dolls to heroin.”

What made things worse is that he couldn’t kick the tenants out because they were protected from eviction by a federal mandate during the pandemic.

But more than that, he said, long-term rental means long-term problems.

“I want people to be able to properly operate Airbnbs because, I tell you what, it is impossible for someone in a short-term rental to do what was done to this house.”

Under current city ordinance, short-term rental (fewer than 30 days) is not allowed on any property that is zoned single family residential.

Simms said it’s time for city leaders to reconsider that, with proper regulations.

“You know, I want them to revisit that here in 2022,” he said. “And, give it a case-by-case basis. And a fair one.”

The house now is a far cry from when Simms first remodeled the home specifically for short-term rental.

He said he operated it for 20 months starting in 2017 until the city stopped him.

Lurline Simon has lived on the street for 70 years, and she is a long-term rental landlord and, for that reason, she doesn’t approve of short-term rentals.

However, as a neighbor, she had no complaints about the Airbnb on her street.

“There was no problem,” she said. “It was always kept nicely. Grass was growing and the yard was always pristine. There was no problem. You’d see a car come, they’d stay and then they’d leave. It was no problem at all.”

But when Simms had to turn it into a long-term rental, she added, “Well, yes, that was pretty bad.”

Jerry Creel, Biloxi’s director of community development, said there is a new effort to bring short-term rentals to beach front property, knowing full well it will likely be a subject of substantial debate.

“People either love it or hate it, and there’s not a lot of middle ground in between,” Creel said.

On Sept. 15, the Biloxi Planning Commission will consider an overlay project that will allow short-term rental properties one block north of Highway 90 that would include areas designated as single family residential.

The first phase is from the Biloxi point to Rodenberg Avenue.

“Short-term rental is very popular if you’re in walking distance to the water’s edge whether it’s the Gulf or the bay or the rivers in north Biloxi,” he said. “But once you get further away from the water, short-term rental is not quite as popular.

“So, we’re trying to do some things to accommodate short-term rental and maybe open the door for it to be more accepted in areas that we feel like traffic should not be a problem.”

Among those residential areas he said that could be less restrictive are those on what he calls “cut-through” roads that already have heavy traffic.

