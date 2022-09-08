WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction...
Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction for the first time.(Bonhams)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – She was a trailblazer serving on the nation’s highest court for 27 years.

Now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to Auction House Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection.

Some of the items include two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

This one being auctioned is estimated to be worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

The auction is now live on Bonhams.com. It ends Sept. 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were...
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
Sterling Dugas, 37
Vancleave man arrested, charged with wife’s murder
Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust
Gorilla Firearms
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96
Las Vegas police serve a search warrant in connection with the stabbing death of a reporter.
Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom from opposing team chases Pee Wee player
Making wishes come true for the children of the Magnolia State. It’s what Make-A-Wish...
Make-A-Wish Mississippi busy with fundraising campaigns. Here’s how you can help.