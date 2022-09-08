WLOX Careers
Boil water notice in effect through Monday for parts of Jackson County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in parts of Jackson County are asked to take precautions with their water this weekend.

Due to a damaged fire hydrant, a boil water notice is in affect for all customers from Amoco Drive north to Three Rivers who lost water pressure. This includes a large section of Escatawpa.

Officials expect residents to continue boiling their water through Monday morning.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call Moss Point Public Works at 228-475-1151 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

