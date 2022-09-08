Biloxi city leaders developing maintenance plan for Popp’s Ferry bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A major artery in Biloxi, the Popp’s Ferry Bridge, may undergo a few changes in the new year. City leaders are working to fund a maintenance project for the bridge.

In just a few months, you’ll need to take a detour if you usually travel along the Popp’s Ferry Bridge in Biloxi. A project worth $15 million to rehabilitate the ‘draw’ on the structure is expected to happen starting in 2023.

As Mayor “Fofo” Gilich tells WLOX News Now, it’s a part of a two-project plan.

The first step, getting money to begin maintenance.

" The situation that kind of ties in is that it’s not a state designated bridge. Not like I-11 because it doesn’t touch a major highway. We’ve asked the legislature and some of the infrastructure money, MDOT wise. I’m not sure where it will come from but that’s on the radar. Both the state and federal funds,” said Mayor Gilich.

Once phase one is complete, the city turns to a 180 million dollar project, extending Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90.

Right now, drivers use Beauvoir. Mayor Gilich said this may give relief to travelers on Pass Road.

“It will give us some opportunity to be getting a state designated road, cause it will be intersecting and tying in with Hwy 90. Both are very, very busy roads, and this expansion on Popp’s Ferry will eliminate some of the headaches in probably the busiest corner in the city,” said Gilich.

But this could mean acquiring properties like Oakmont Place. If you look on a the development map, you’ll see it’s a residential area.

“We have three or four sets of properties that we have to go. We’re in the midst of doing that. Shortly, we hope to have everything settled, bid ready, and a ground breaking in the early part of 2023,” said Gilich.

Until then, the city is working to allocate funding for Popp’s Ferry Bridge.

After the 2023 legislation session, Mayor Gilich said the city will have a better estimate of how much the city will receive for maintenance.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.