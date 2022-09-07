WLOX Careers
Vancleave man arrested, charged with wife’s murder

Sterling Dugas, 37
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Sterling Dugas, 37, has been arrested and charged in the murder of his wife Nina Olivia Brossett.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Brossett, 40, in the bedroom of her and Dugas’ home on Jim Ramsay Road early Monday morning.

Dugas is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. During his initial court hearing on Wednesday, County Court Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Dugas.

The sheriff says an autopsy will be performed on the victim Thursday.

