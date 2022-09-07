Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team.

It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6.

Members of the Gulfport Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit and the Gulfport SWAT Team were entering the home to execute a search warrant when investigators say a dog aggressively charged at officers. The animal was shot and killed.

Detectives say a search of the home uncovered narcotics allegedly belonging to Gerry Moore, and narcotics inside a vehicle that belonged to Jaylen Moore.

Gerry Bernard Moore, 36, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute, and Jaylen Michael Moore, 27, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Both men are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bonds.

