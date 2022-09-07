WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Thomas limited at practice on Wednesday; Adebo nursing ankle injury

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.
The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Mike Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) were limited at practice on Wednesday for the Saints.

Both will start for the Black and Gold against Atlanta if healthy.

A starter that wasn’t at the workout, Paulson Adebo (ankle). The second-year cornerback plays opposite Marshon Lattimore. If he’s not available on Sunday, Bradley Roby could fill in at the spot.

Others limited at practice: Starting center Erik McCoy (calf) and special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring).

Players that missed Wednesday’s workout: Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (groin), running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring), and offensive linemen Landon Young (hip) and Tanner Owen (not injury-related).

The Saints and the Falcons kickoff at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate is at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Sterling Dugas, 37
Vancleave man arrested, charged with wife’s murder
Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were...
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game
Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

Latest News

We're getting a clearer picture of this year's New Orleans Saints with Training Camp well...
WLOX Sports' Michael Dugan breaks down Saints Training Camp
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen called Friday's practice a bit sloppy. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3
Michael Thomas returns to practice for the first time since January of 2021. (Source: Garland...
Michael Thomas returns to practice after long absence from injuries
"I was out there running today, everything feels good," said Jameis Winston. (AP Photo/Gerald...
Jameis Winston ‘feels stronger right now’ as Saints training camp opens