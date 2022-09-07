WLOX Careers
More bottled water headed to Jackson from Coast donations

The Ocean Springs Fire Department and other first responders are involved in the One Coast, One Recovery program to help Jackson residents during the current water crisis.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Granny’s Alliance, their slogan is the same as the Apollo 13 mission: “failure is not an option.”

On Wednesday, they loaded up an 18-wheeler full of bottled water. More than 100 cases came from the city of Ocean Springs.

“The whole community has come together to help all parts of the state. I wasn’t here for Katrina, but I’ve heard the stories of how the people from up north came down here to help in our time of need, and this is their time now,” said Doug Burtch, vice president of facilities at Granny’s Alliance.

The Ocean Springs Fire Department and other first responders are involved in the One Coast, One Recovery program to help Jackson residents during the current water crisis. Granny’s Alliance has already sent up one 18-wheeler full of bottled water. They’re sending another one as soon as it fills up.

“I was watching the news last week and I saw an interview out of Jackson State University, and they were talking about not having any water. That was the start for us on this, and in conjunction with Gulfport and other municipalities around the Gulf Coast, we put together this water drive,” Burtch added.

Those water donations are being accepted at Granny’s Alliance and at those participating fire departments until Sept. 13.

