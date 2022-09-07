WLOX Careers
Man barricades himself in building at NAS Meridian

NAS Meridian
NAS Meridian(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted on an active warrant barricaded himself inside of a building at NAS Meridian. Lauderdale County and NAS Meridian investigators have been at the scene since around 10:00 Wednesday morning.

The man is said to be an active member of the military. According to sources, when he showed up to work Wednesday, security was notified that the man had an active warrant. Upon learning this, the suspect ran and hid inside of a building. The base was put on lockdown for about 45 minutes Wednesday and the area surrounding the building was evacuated out of caution.

The 19-year-old suspect reportedly led law enforcement on a chase through the city of Meridian last Saturday. It’s unclear exactly what charge is listed on the warrant.

Military and local investigators have been speaking with the suspect.

It’s unclear if the person is armed.

NAS Meridian released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“NAS Meridian officials are coordinating with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The situation onboard the installation continues to develop in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel. The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm’s way.”

We will provide further information once it becomes available.

