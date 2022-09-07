WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of...
Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores.

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.

Jerry Lee’s has been in business for 64 years. The patriarch and namesake Jerry Lee died in February. Mark Lee said closing the stores his father built has been a difficult decision for the family, but it is now time to make the change.

The Lee’s shared the news with their 220 employees Wednesday, adding the new company’s goal is to keep all of the current employees who want to stay.

Jubilee Foods is part of Ramey’s Marketplace, a company out of Wayne County with 20 stores in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Gorilla Firearms
Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms
Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon...
Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

Latest News

Mary Mann, center, prays with the two people who have helped change her life: advocate...
Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house
The Ocean Springs Fire Department and other first responders are involved in the One Coast, One...
More bottled water headed to Jackson from Coast donations
Few more showers and storms possible this evening
Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in America.
"Out of the Darkness" community walks raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week