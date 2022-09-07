Hit or miss storms possible today

We started off the morning with plenty of sunshine, but some clouds will move in by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s. There’s also a chance for hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain, but some heavy downpours will be possible.

Most of the rain will exit after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s by Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Thursday. While there may be some heavy downpours, there will be breaks in the rain through the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Friday will bring our best chance for scattered showers and storms. Thanks to the rain, highs will be in the mid 80s. We’ll have a decent chance for more showers and storms on Saturday, but we’ll be a little drier by Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in the Western Atlantic. It will stay out at sea, and it is not a threat to the U.S. Hurricane Danielle is still in the Northern Atlantic, and it is expected to weaken over the next few days. The remnants may move into Portugal next week. There are two other tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic that could develop into a tropical depression. Neither are a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time, but we’ll let you know if anything changes.

