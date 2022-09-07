WLOX Careers
Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi

Maritime &amp; Seafood Industry Museum: Sail Aboard A Biloxi Schooner
Wake up Friday with our live broadcast from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi starting at 6 a.m. It’s our kick off to the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place this weekend, September 10-11th.(tcw-wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life.

Wake up with our live broadcast from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi starting at 6 a.m. It’s our kick off to the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place this weekend, September 10-11 at the Biloxi Town Green.

Learn more about the festival at https://www.facebook.com/biloxiseafoodfestival/

