Happening Friday: Good Morning Mississippi is on the road in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good Morning Mississippi is hitting the road, and you’re invited! This Friday, September 9, the GMM team is shining a spotlight on our Mississippi Gulf Coast seafood heritage and the area’s innovative efforts to focus on marine life.

Wake up with our live broadcast from the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum in Biloxi starting at 6 a.m. It’s our kick off to the Biloxi Seafood Festival taking place this weekend, September 10-11 at the Biloxi Town Green.

Learn more about the festival at https://www.facebook.com/biloxiseafoodfestival/

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.